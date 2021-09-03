Davenport Central delivers smashing punch early to dump Clinton 48-23

Davenport Central earned a convincing 48-23 win over Clinton on September 3 in Iowa football action.
Davenport Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-15 advantage over Clinton.
Davenport Central opened a slim 27-15 gap over Clinton at halftime.
Davenport Central darted in front of Clinton 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
