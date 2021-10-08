 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport North designs winning blueprint on Davenport Central 34-19
0 Comments

Davenport North designs winning blueprint on Davenport Central 34-19

  • 0

Davenport North notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Central 34-19 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 13-6 lead over the Blue Devils.

The Wildcats' offense darted to a 20-12 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

The Wildcats' leverage showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on September 24 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News