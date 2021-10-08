Davenport North designs winning blueprint on Davenport Central 34-19

Davenport North notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Central 34-19 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 13-6 lead over the Blue Devils.
The Wildcats' offense darted to a 20-12 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
The Wildcats' leverage showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on September 24 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
