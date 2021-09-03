Davenport North earns narrow win over Davenport West 17-14

Davenport North edged Davenport West in a close 17-14 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
The scoreboard showed Davenport West with a 14-11 lead over Davenport North heading into the third quarter.
Davenport West took a 14-6 lead over Davenport North heading to the intermission locker room.
The Falcons started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over the Wildcats at the end of the first quarter.
