Davenport North earns narrow win over Davenport West 17-14
Davenport North edged Davenport West in a close 17-14 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .

The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

The scoreboard showed Davenport West with a 14-11 lead over Davenport North heading into the third quarter.

Davenport West took a 14-6 lead over Davenport North heading to the intermission locker room.

The Falcons started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over the Wildcats at the end of the first quarter.

