Davenport North collected a solid win over Marshalltown in a 35-21 verdict in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Davenport North darted in front of Marshalltown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport North squared off with Davenport West in a football game.

