Davenport North's trick is no treat for Muscatine 34-13

Davenport North jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 34-13 win over Muscatine for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.
The Wildcats drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
The Wildcats' offense moved to a 21-6 lead over the Muskies at halftime.
Davenport North pulled ahead to a 28-6 bulge over Muscatine as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on October 1, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport North took on Iowa City on September 30 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
