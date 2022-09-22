 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport West overcomes Dubuque Hempstead in seat-squirming affair 14-7

  • 0

Davenport West didn't flinch, finally repelling Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 22.

Dubuque Hempstead authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport West played in a 28-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Davenport West squared off with Waterloo West in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News