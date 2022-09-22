Davenport West overcomes Dubuque Hempstead in seat-squirming affair 14-7

Davenport West didn't flinch, finally repelling Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 22.
Dubuque Hempstead authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.
The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport West played in a 28-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Davenport West squared off with Waterloo West in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.