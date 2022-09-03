Davenport West records thin win against Davenport North 20-13

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Davenport West defeated Davenport North 20-13 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 13-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-6 in the last stanza.

