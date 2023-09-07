Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa high school football victory at Davenport West High on Sept. 7.

The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids CR Washington, as it began with a 14-10 edge over Davenport West through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Davenport West 20-16.

The Falcons pulled off a stirring 12-0 fourth quarter to trip the Warriors.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North.

