Davenport West stonewalls Davenport Central 42-0

Davenport West played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 42-0 verdict over Davenport Central on September 16 in Iowa football action.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

