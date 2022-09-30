Davenport West takes a toll on Dubuque Senior 28-10

Davenport West collected a solid win over Dubuque Senior in a 28-10 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Dubuque Senior after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-3 edge.

