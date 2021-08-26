Davenport West tames Clinton's offense 14-0

Davenport West's defense throttled Clinton, resulting in a shutout win 14-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on August 26.
No points meant no hope for the River Kings as they could not cut into their deficit in the third and final quarters.
The Falcons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
The Falcons opened with a 7-0 advantage over the River Kings through the first quarter.
