 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport West tames Clinton's offense 14-0
0 Comments

Davenport West tames Clinton's offense 14-0

  • 0

Davenport West's defense throttled Clinton, resulting in a shutout win 14-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on August 26.

No points meant no hope for the River Kings as they could not cut into their deficit in the third and final quarters.

The Falcons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

The Falcons opened with a 7-0 advantage over the River Kings through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Look for Bears Vs. Titans to go over the total of 37 points

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News