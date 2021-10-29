Decorah nips Eldridge North Scott in scare 14-10

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Decorah didn't mind, dispatching Eldridge North Scott 14-10 in Iowa high school football action on October 29.
The Lancers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Vikings 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Vikings.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Vikings, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
