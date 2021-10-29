 Skip to main content
Decorah nips Eldridge North Scott in scare 14-10
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Decorah didn't mind, dispatching Eldridge North Scott 14-10 in Iowa high school football action on October 29.

Recently on October 15 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Lancers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Vikings 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Vikings.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Vikings, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

