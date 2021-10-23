 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defensive dominance: Martinsville stymies Galva 42-0
0 Comments

Defensive dominance: Martinsville stymies Galva 42-0

  • 0

Martinsville's defense throttled Galva, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 during this Illinois football game.

Recently on October 14 , Galva squared up on Sciota West Prairie in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Adjusting roles to meet reality of rookie QB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News