Defensive dominance: Mediapolis stymies Tipton 35-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Mediapolis stuffed Tipton 35-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and fourth quarters.
The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
