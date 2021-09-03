 Skip to main content
Defensive dominance: Mediapolis stymies Tipton 35-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Mediapolis stuffed Tipton 35-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and fourth quarters.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

