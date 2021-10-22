 Skip to main content
Denied; Eldridge North Scott blunts Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant after the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Eldridge North Scott roared over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

