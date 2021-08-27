Denied; Pekin blunts Rock Island 21-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Pekin followed in overpowering Rock Island 21-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.
The Dragons jumped in front of the Rocks 14-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Dragons fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Rocks' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
