Dominant defense: West Des Moines Dowling Catholic stifles Davenport West 35-0

No worries, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Davenport West on October 28 in Iowa football.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic jumped in front of Davenport West 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

