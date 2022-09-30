 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Down but not out: Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop beats back Galva 49-14

  • 0

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Galva 49-14 at Galva High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on September 16, Galva faced off against Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran and Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop took on Woodhull Al/Cam on September 16 at Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie City Coop. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News