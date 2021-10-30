Downs Tri-Valley pockets narrow victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Downs Tri-Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-42 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
The start wasn't the problem for Taylor Ridge Rockridge, who began with a 14-7 edge over Downs Tri-Valley through the end of the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at intermission over Downs Tri-Valley.
The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over the Rockets.
The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Rockets' spirited final-quarter performance.
