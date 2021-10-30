 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downs Tri-Valley pockets narrow victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42
0 Comments

Downs Tri-Valley pockets narrow victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Downs Tri-Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-42 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The start wasn't the problem for Taylor Ridge Rockridge, who began with a 14-7 edge over Downs Tri-Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at intermission over Downs Tri-Valley.

The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over the Rockets.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Rockets' spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News