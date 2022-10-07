Dubuque Senior overcomes Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior knocked off Muscatine 48-28 during this Iowa football game.

Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Muscatine made it 34-28.

The Rams hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

