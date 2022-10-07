Dubuque Senior overcomes Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior knocked off Muscatine 48-28 during this Iowa football game.
Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Muscatine made it 34-28.
The Rams hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Muscatine faced off on October 8, 2021 at Dubuque Senior High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 23, Muscatine squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.