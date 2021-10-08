Dubuque Senior sets a fast pace to trip Muscatine 48-6

Dubuque Senior broke out to an early lead and topped Muscatine 48-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Muscatine squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 20-0 lead over Muscatine.
Dubuque Senior's offense breathed fire to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Dubuque Senior's domination showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
