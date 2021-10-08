 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dubuque Senior sets a fast pace to trip Muscatine 48-6
0 Comments

Dubuque Senior sets a fast pace to trip Muscatine 48-6

  • 0

Dubuque Senior broke out to an early lead and topped Muscatine 48-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Muscatine squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 20-0 lead over Muscatine.

Dubuque Senior's offense breathed fire to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Dubuque Senior's domination showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News