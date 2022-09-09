Dubuque Senior sinks Davenport North with solid showing 27-13

Dubuque Senior notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport North 27-13 on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Davenport North.

The Rams opened a slim 13-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Dubuque Senior jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats outpointed the Rams 13-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.