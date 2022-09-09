Dubuque Senior sinks Davenport North with solid showing 27-13

Dubuque Senior notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport North 27-13 on September 9 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Davenport North.
The Rams opened a slim 13-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Dubuque Senior jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats outpointed the Rams 13-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Davenport North squared off with September 10, 2021 at Davenport North High School last season. For more, click here.
