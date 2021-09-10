Dubuque Senior survives taut tilt with Davenport North 27-23

Dubuque Senior broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Davenport North 27-23 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.
Dubuque Senior avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Davenport North.
A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
