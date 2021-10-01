Dubuque Senior tenderizes Davenport West 45-7

Dubuque Senior offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport West with an all-around effort during this 45-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Dubuque Senior darted in front of Davenport West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams opened a mammoth 24-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
Dubuque Senior struck in front of Davenport West 38-0 going into the fourth quarter.
