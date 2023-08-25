Dubuque Wahlert rolled past Camanche for a comfortable 48-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Wahlert moved in front of Camanche 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert thundered to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Camanche and Dubuque Wahlert squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Camanche High School.

