Dubuque Wahlert rallies to rock Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 34-21 win over Davenport Assumption on September 2 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport Assumption, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dubuque Wahlert through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles kept a 27-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport Assumption bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-14.

The Golden Eagles and the Knights each scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.