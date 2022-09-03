 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Wahlert rallies to rock Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 34-21 win over Davenport Assumption on September 2 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport Assumption, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dubuque Wahlert through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles kept a 27-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport Assumption bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-14.

The Golden Eagles and the Knights each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 48-14 game on September 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

