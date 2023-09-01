Dunlap scored early and often in a 21-7 win over Rock Island on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Dunlap jumped in front of Rock Island 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 21-7.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Rock Island and Dunlap faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Rock Island High School.

