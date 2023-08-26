A suffocating defense helped Dupo handle Port Byron Riverdale 41-0 on Aug. 26 in Illinois football.
Dupo darted in front of Port Byron Riverdale 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.
Dupo charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
