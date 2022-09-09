Durant earns stressful win over Goose Lake Northeast 23-22

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Durant passed in a 23-22 victory at Goose Lake Northeast's expense during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Durant faced off on September 10, 2021 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.