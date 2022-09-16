 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Durant rides the rough off Wilton 28-8

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Durant blunted Wilton's plans 28-8 on September 16 in Iowa football.

Durant opened with a 16-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

The Beavers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 22-8 at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Beavers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Wilton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Durant took on Cascade on September 2 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News