Durant rides the rough off Wilton 28-8

No quarter was granted as Durant blunted Wilton's plans 28-8 on September 16 in Iowa football.

Durant opened with a 16-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

The Beavers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 22-8 at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Beavers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

