Dyersville Beckman responds to adversity to top Camanche 28-14
Dyersville Beckman responds to adversity to top Camanche 28-14

Dyersville Beckman trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 28-14 win over Camanche in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

The Trailblazers took charge over the Indians 28-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Dyersville Beckman's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Camanche at halftime.

The Indians showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Trailblazers as the first quarter ended.

