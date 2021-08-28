 Skip to main content
East Moline United Township deals goose eggs to Chicago Lindblom in verdict 46-0
East Moline United Township deals goose eggs to Chicago Lindblom in verdict 46-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra East Moline United Township followed in overpowering Chicago Lindblom 46-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 28.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 46-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

The Panthers stormed in front of the Eagles 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

