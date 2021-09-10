 Skip to main content
East Moline United Township topples Geneseo 22-17
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but East Moline United Township didn't mind, dispatching Geneseo 22-17 during this Illinois football game.

In recent action on August 27, Geneseo faced off against Chicago Comer College Prep and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Lindblom on August 28 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.

East Moline United Township got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-0 to finish the game in style.

Geneseo had a 17-8 edge on East Moline United Township at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 10-8 at intermission over the Panthers.

The start wasn't the problem for Geneseo, who began with a 10-0 edge over East Moline United Township through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

