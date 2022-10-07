East Moline United Township unloads on Rock Island Alleman 47-6

East Moline United Township's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Rock Island Alleman 47-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave East Moline United Township a 6-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

East Moline United Township steamrolled to a 25-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.