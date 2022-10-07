 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

East Moline United Township unloads on Rock Island Alleman 47-6

East Moline United Township's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Rock Island Alleman 47-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave East Moline United Township a 6-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

East Moline United Township steamrolled to a 25-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman faced off on October 8, 2021 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, East Moline United Township squared off with Rock Island in a football game.

