East Moline United Township unloads on Rock Island Alleman 47-6

East Moline United Township's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Rock Island Alleman 47-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave East Moline United Township a 6-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
East Moline United Township steamrolled to a 25-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-0 stretch over the final quarter.
