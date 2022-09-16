Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran barely gives Galva a chance in blowout victory 42-16

There was no tuning necessary, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran opened in perfect harmony while drumming Galva with a strong start in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

The first quarter gave Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran a 20-0 lead over Galva.

The Wildcats battled back to make it 20-8 at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.