Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran barely gives Galva a chance in blowout victory 42-16

There was no tuning necessary, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran opened in perfect harmony while drumming Galva with a strong start in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

The first quarter gave Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran a 20-0 lead over Galva.

The Wildcats battled back to make it 20-8 at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran and Galva faced off on August 28, 2021 at Galva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

