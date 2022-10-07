Eldridge North Scott comes to play in easy win over Clinton 55-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Eldridge North Scott's 55-7 throttling of Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Clinton played in a 41-7 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Eldridge North Scott faced off against North Liberty and Clinton took on Burlington on September 23 at Burlington Community High School. For more, click here.
