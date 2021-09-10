Eldridge North Scott drums Davenport Assumption in sound fashion 38-14

Eldridge North Scott showered the scoreboard with points to drown Davenport Assumption 38-14 on September 10 in Iowa football.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which was all Eldridge North Scott needed.
The Lancers' determination showed as they carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense moved to a 21-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
