 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldridge North Scott drums Davenport Assumption in sound fashion 38-14
0 Comments

Eldridge North Scott drums Davenport Assumption in sound fashion 38-14

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott showered the scoreboard with points to drown Davenport Assumption 38-14 on September 10 in Iowa football.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which was all Eldridge North Scott needed.

The Lancers' determination showed as they carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense moved to a 21-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Rock Island Alleman on August 27 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News