Eldridge North Scott earns solid win over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13
Eldridge North Scott earns solid win over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

Eldridge North Scott dumped Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13 on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The third quarter gave the Lancers a 33-0 lead over the Bobcats.

Eldridge North Scott opened a whopping 26-0 gap over Epworth Western Dubuque at halftime.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

