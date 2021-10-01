 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott makes Burlington's offense disappear 42-0
Eldridge North Scott makes Burlington's offense disappear 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Eldridge North Scott shutout Burlington 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

The Lancers opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Grayhounds through the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 intermission score.

The Lancers pulled ahead over the Grayhounds when the fourth quarter began 28-0.

