Eldridge North Scott pours it on Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott handled Clinton 41-7 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott opened a slim 10-0 gap over Clinton at the intermission.
The Lancers stormed over the River Kings 24-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Clinton faced off against Burlington and Eldridge North Scott took on North Liberty on September 24 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
