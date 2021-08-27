 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott pulls python act on Davenport North 41-7
Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 41-7 victory over Davenport North in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense took charge to a 34-7 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-7 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

