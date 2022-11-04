 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott rally stops Waverly-Sr 20-10

Eldridge North Scott fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Waverly-Sr during a 20-10 decision on November 4 in Iowa football.

Waverly-Sr showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott as the first quarter ended.

The Go-Hawks took a 10-7 lead over the Lancers heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

A 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Lancers' defeat of the Go-Hawks.

