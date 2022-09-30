Eldridge North Scott sets quick pace to roar over Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Burlington 46-7 on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott darted in front of Burlington 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers opened a colossal 18-0 gap over the Grayhounds at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott pulled to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Grayhounds fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lancers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

