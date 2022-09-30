Eldridge North Scott sets quick pace to roar over Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Burlington 46-7 on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Eldridge North Scott darted in front of Burlington 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers opened a colossal 18-0 gap over the Grayhounds at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott pulled to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Grayhounds fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lancers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Burlington squared off with October 1, 2021 at Burlington Community High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
