 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 31-14

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Eldridge North Scott still prevailed 31-14 against Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Lancers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Eldridge North Scott moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption faced off on September 10, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News