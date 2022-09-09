Eldridge North Scott severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 31-14

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Eldridge North Scott still prevailed 31-14 against Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Lancers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Eldridge North Scott moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.