Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Fort Madison 35-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze Fort Madison 35-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bloodhounds after the first quarter.
The Lancers' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Bloodhounds at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott's dominance showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
