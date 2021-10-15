 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Fort Madison 35-0
Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Fort Madison 35-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze Fort Madison 35-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 1, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Burlington and Fort Madison took on Clinton on October 1 at Fort Madison High School. Click here for a recap

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bloodhounds after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Bloodhounds at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott's dominance showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

