Eldridge North Scott takes down Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

It was a tough night for Epworth Western Dubuque which was overmatched by Eldridge North Scott in this 38-15 verdict.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Epworth Western Dubuque after the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a narrow 17-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott struck to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats outpointed the Lancers 8-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

