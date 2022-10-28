Eldridge North Scott takes down Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

It was a tough night for Epworth Western Dubuque which was overmatched by Eldridge North Scott in this 38-15 verdict.
Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Epworth Western Dubuque after the first quarter.
The Lancers opened a narrow 17-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott struck to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats outpointed the Lancers 8-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with September 3, 2021 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
