Eldridge North Scott's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central DeWitt 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-7 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Lancers chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

