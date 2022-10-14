Eldridge North Scott triggers avalanche over Fort Madison 49-14

Eldridge North Scott turned in a thorough domination of Fort Madison 49-14 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Bloodhounds.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Bloodhounds 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.