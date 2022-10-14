Eldridge North Scott triggers avalanche over Fort Madison 49-14

Eldridge North Scott turned in a thorough domination of Fort Madison 49-14 on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.
The Lancers registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Bloodhounds.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.
Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Bloodhounds 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Fort Madison played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Fort Madison faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Burlington on September 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
