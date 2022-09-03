Eldridge North Scott unloads on Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Eldridge North Scott's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 21-7 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

