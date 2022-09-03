Eldridge North Scott unloads on Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Eldridge North Scott's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 on September 2 in Iowa football action.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 21-7 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.
The Lancers registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.
Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on September 3, 2021 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
