Erie E/P comes up short in matchup with Orion 27-7

No quarter was granted as Orion blunted Erie E/P's plans 27-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

The Chargers' offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

Last season, Erie E/P and Orion squared off with September 25, 2021 at Orion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 10, Erie E/P faced off against Sherrard and Orion took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on September 9 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

