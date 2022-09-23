Erie E/P comes up short in matchup with Orion 27-7

No quarter was granted as Orion blunted Erie E/P's plans 27-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
The Chargers' offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.
